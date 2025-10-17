Crypto Market Caps Drop $230B As Fear Index Hits April Lows
- The Crypto Fear & Greed Index dropped to levels last seen in April, signaling heightened market fear. Bitcoin and Ethereum declined by nearly 6% and 8%, respectively, amid a broad crypto market correction. Overall crypto market capitalization shed over $230 billion in a single day, reaching approximately $3.54 trillion. Market activity in liquidations was significantly reduced compared to last week's turmoil, with $556 million liquidated across exchanges. NFTs, memecoins, and crypto ETFs also reacted sharply, with notable declines and outflows reflecting a widespread risk aversion.
The cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp shift in sentiment this week, with the Fear & Greed Index plunging into“fear” territory, a level not seen since April. This decline was driven by a dramatic sell-off, which wiped out over $230 billion from the sector in a single day, reflecting growing caution among traders and investors.
On Friday, CoinMarketCap 's Crypto Fear & Greed Index fell to 28, indicating heightened market fear and approaching“extreme fear” conditions. Meanwhile, traditional financial markets also experienced volatility, with the Fear & Greed Index for broader assets dropping to 22, driven by concerns over US stock declines, credit market jitters, and geopolitical tensions involving US-China trade issues.Crypto Fear & Greed Index chart. Source: CoinMarketCapTop crypto assets continue to bleed
Bitcoin (BTC ) fell nearly 6% to around $105,000, while Ether (ETH ) declined almost 8% to approximately $3,700. Among large-cap altcoins, BNB (BNB ) led losses with a nearly 12% slide, followed by Chainlink (LINK ) with an 11% drop and Cardano (ADA ), which fell 9%.
Other major tokens, Solana (SOL ) and XRP (XRP ), also tumbled over 7%, extending a week-long decline that wiped out earlier gains for the month. Overall, the biggest non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies declined by approximately 8–9% in the past 24 hours.
Despite last week's sector-wide downturn, which led to nearly $20 billion in liquidations, this week's market correction was notably quieter. Data from CoinGlass shows that about $556 million in leveraged positions were liquidated across exchanges, with approximately $451 million from long positions and $105 million from shorts - significantly lower than the previous week's activity.
Total liquidation amounts per exchange. Source: CoinGlass
Parallel to these declines, other asset classes like memecoins, NFTs, and crypto ETFs also faced sharp reactions. Memecoins, which previously showed signs of recovery, dropped 33% within 24 hours. Leading memecoins fell by 9–11%, though trading volumes remained high at nearly $10 billion.
The NFT sector, after rebounding from a $1.2 billion wipeout last week, saw its total valuation dip below $5 billion - levels not seen since July. Data from CoinGecko indicated that many top NFT collections experienced double-digit percentage declines in the past day.
Meanwhile, spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs reacted with significant outflows, with Thursday seeing over $536 million withdrawn from Bitcoin ETFs and more than $56 million from Ether ETFs, illustrating widespread risk aversion among institutional investors.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
