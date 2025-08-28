403
Ozone Pharmaceuticals CMD Launches His Latest Book '13 Prescriptions For Success In Life'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 28th, 2025, New Delhi: SC. Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ozone Pharmaceuticals, launched his much-anticipated book 13 Prescriptions for Success in Life, published by Notion Press, at Le Méridien, New Delhi, on August 27, 2025.
Drawing on decades of entrepreneurial leadership and personal reflection, the book distilled Sehgal's philosophy that "to succeed you need strength, but to sustain success you need humility." Released on August 27 on leading e-commerce platforms, including Notionpress, the book captures lessons that are as relevant to boardrooms as they are to life itself.
Adding to the significance of the occasion, Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer and a national icon of resilience and service, graced the launch as Chief Guest. Her presence highlighted the spirit of the book - rooted in discipline, integrity, and the courage to stand apart.
"The outlook for any enterprise must be growth with service, not status. Power is best reflected in the way it serves people, not in the position it commands. Ozone, under Mr. Sehgal's vision, is blessed with this clarity of purpose. I congratulate him on this remarkable book, it is filled with quotable quotes that, when reread each day, offer fresh perspective and context. My hope is that Ozone grows by leaps and bounds, becomes synonymous with Make in India and Make for the World, and continues to create employment, service, and pride for our nation", Dr. Kiran Bedi.
This book is not about prescriptions from a pedestal, but about experiential learning gathered over decades of building, failing, and growing. 13 Prescriptions for Success in Life is a humble attempt to share what I have learnt, that strength is needed to succeed, but humility is needed to sustain success. My only wish is that people find in these pages a compass to grow differently, with discipline, with service, and with a sense of purpose that uplifts others along the way", S.C. Sehgal, CMD Ozone pharmaceuticals.
Sehgal, who has steered Ozone Pharmaceuticals from a homegrown venture into one of India's most respected pharma companies, blended his corporate journey with a deeply personal outlook. Today, with revenues on track to touch 1000 crore, Ozone represents the Make in India dream being Indian at heart, global in vision. This same ethos informed the book: success is not a solitary pursuit, but a responsibility to create impact and build legacies that endure.
13 Prescriptions for Success in Life was structured as a life compass, offering practical and timeless insights. From the responsible use of power and the discipline of process to valuing time and building people-first institutions, each chapter served as a "prescription" for sustainable success. Its core message – "For victory in work, life and health, be D.F.O., Different From Others" – proved to be as relevant to young entrepreneurs taking their first steps as it is to seasoned leaders redefining their purpose.
With Dr. Bedi's presence adding gravitas, the launch became a conversation on resilience, leadership, and India's evolving journey of success with humility at its core.
