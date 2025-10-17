Powermind Launches Neurabots.Ai To Redefine The Future Of AI-Powered Enterprise Automation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: PowerMind, the AI and data solutions subsidiary of TMT, the telecommunications and technology arm of Power International Holding (PIH), has launched NeuraBots, a new Agents-as-a-Service platform built on UiPath's Agentic AI technology, marking a futuristic step forward in the company's digital transformation journey.

The new platform combines artificial intelligence and automation to manage complex workflows across departments, helping organizations work faster, more accurately, and at lower cost.

The launch comes as part of PowerMind's mission to accelerate digital transformation across Power International Holding's diverse operations in energy, construction, healthcare, services, technology, real estate, and agriculture.

Built using the UiPath PlatformTM, NeuraBots allows software robots and AI agents to collaborate with human teams in a single, unified system. Since its introduction, the platform has automated many core business processes across Power International Holding's companies, leading to major improvements in productivity, accuracy, and cost efficiency.

“NeuraBots represents a new phase in our automation journey,” said Jasim Abdul Rahman, CEO of PowerMind and Group CIO of Power International Holding.“We're creating an environment where people and intelligent systems work together, enhancing decision-making, speed, and precision. This is the future of enterprise operations, adaptive, connected, and intelligent.”

The platform is powered by UiPath's Agentic AI, which coordinates autonomous agents capable of handling high-value, cross-departmental tasks. It helps eliminate time-consuming and error-prone manual workflows in areas such as supplier onboarding, finance, and human resources - common challenges in large, multi-sector organizations.

Ashraf El Zarka, Regional Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at UiPath, said:“PowerMind's NeuraBots shows how agentic automation can transform businesses. It sets a new benchmark for how companies in the region use AI to create real operational value.”

PowerMind has been shortlisted for the Qatar Digital Business Awards 2025 in the Best AI Solution – Corporate category, recognizing its leadership in applying artificial intelligence and automation to business operations. The company said NeuraBots supports PIH's broader goal of building a connected, technology-driven ecosystem across all its subsidiaries, where AI not only improves efficiency but also drives innovation and new opportunities.