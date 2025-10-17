Kanwar Dhillon On Relationship With Alice Kaushik: It's Been Beautiful 4 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Kanwar Dhillon has opened up about his long-standing relationship with actress Alice Kaushik, reflecting on how their bond has evolved over the years.

The couple, who first met on the sets of Pandya Store, have been together for 4 years and continue to enjoy immense support from their fans for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

Speaking to IANS, Kanwar shed light on his relationship. When asked about his relationship with Alice, Kanwar said, 'It's been a wonderful journey.' Alice and I have literally grown together as people and as partners. We have supported each other through highs and lows and learnt so much from one another.” Further talking about their bond of so many years, Kanwar said,“It's been 4 beautiful years together, and we are both very grateful for all the love people give us. We would love to work together again, maybe in a music video or another project. Let's see when that happens.”

The actor's statement comes after almost a year of speculation surrounding their relationship status, particularly when Alice Kaushik entered the Bigg Boss 18 house last year. Kanwar, who initially chose not to comment on the relationship during her stint on the show, had sparked rumours of a possible fallout between them.

His recent remarks now dismiss all such speculation, reaffirming the strength of their bond. The duo's love story began on the sets of the television show Pandya Store, a family drama that rippled around the struggles and unity of the Pandya family as they managed their ancestral store while navigating through love, sacrifice, and relationships.

Kanwar is currently seen in the television show Udne Ki Asha, where he plays Sachin, a hard-working mechanic whose journey explores themes of ambition and self-discovery. Meanwhile, Alice Kaushik, who rose to fame with Pandya Store, is exploring new projects following her hit stint in Bigg Boss season 18.

