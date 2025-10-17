Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Madhuri Dixit Celebrates '26 Years Of Walking Through Life Hand In Hand' With Dr Shriram Nene

2025-10-17 01:15:24
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) It has been 26 years since 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit is enjoying marital bliss with husband Dr Shriram Nene.

Marking their wedding anniversary on Friday, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video montage of some rare photos of her wedding festivities. The wedding pics were followed by some other pictures of Madhuri and Dr Nene over the years.

Feeling blessed about walking through life with her partner, she penned on the photo-sharing app, "From moments to memories, 26 years of walking through life hand in hand. Happy anniversary (red heart emoji) @drneneofficial. (sic)"

For those who do not know, Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on October 17, 1999, in Southern California. The couple welcomed their firstborn, a son, Arin, in 2003. They embraced parenthood for the second time with son Ryan in 2005.

After getting married, Madhuri decided to spend some time in the US, living as a homemaker before returning to Mumbai to make her acting comeback.

Commemorating the occasion, Dr Nene also reflected on his journey with Madhuri on their 26th anniversary.

Treating the netizens with some fun glimpses of their time together on social media, Dr Nene penned, "To my love, happy 26th anniversary and to another year gone by and so many more happy ever after to come. Every year gets better with you. To many more happily ever after, raising kids, saving the world, entertaining everyone, driving to tomorrow together. (red heart and celebration emoji) (sic).

On the professional front, Madhuri has been roped in as the lead in the much-anticipated web series“Mrs. Deshpande". She will be essaying the role of an intense serial killer in her next.

Made under the direction of Nagesh Kukunoor,“Mrs. Deshpande" is a remake of a popular French series.

