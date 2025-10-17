Kazakhstan Edges Up Crude Oil Exports In January-August 2025
According to data obtained by Trend from the Bureau of National Statistics of
Kazakhstan, During the reporting period, the aggregate valuation of
crude oil exports reached $25.841 billion, reflecting a decrement
of 11.3 percent compared to the $29.118 billion documented in the
January–August 2024 timeframe.
Kazakhstan facilitated the export of 228,800 metric tons of crude oil to CIS jurisdictions, generating a revenue stream of $102.347 million. Outbound shipments to non-CIS jurisdictions totaled 48.4 million metric tons, with a valuation of $25.739 billion.
The aggregate foreign trade volume for the period spanning January to August 2025 registered at $90.248 billion, reflecting a nominal contraction of 2.1 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024.
The export figures for Kazakhstan during the specified timeframe totaled $50.188 billion, reflecting a decline of 5.7 percent, whereas the import volume reached $40.060 billion, indicating an increase of 2.8 percent in nominal terms.
