Kazakhstan Edges Up Crude Oil Exports In January-August 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan exported 48.643 million tons of crude oil and raw petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals in January–August 2025, which is 1.8 percent more compared to 47.777 million tons exported in the same period of 2024.

According to data obtained by Trend from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, During the reporting period, the aggregate valuation of crude oil exports reached $25.841 billion, reflecting a decrement of 11.3 percent compared to the $29.118 billion documented in the January–August 2024 timeframe.



Kazakhstan facilitated the export of 228,800 metric tons of crude oil to CIS jurisdictions, generating a revenue stream of $102.347 million. Outbound shipments to non-CIS jurisdictions totaled 48.4 million metric tons, with a valuation of $25.739 billion.



The aggregate foreign trade volume for the period spanning January to August 2025 registered at $90.248 billion, reflecting a nominal contraction of 2.1 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024.



The export figures for Kazakhstan during the specified timeframe totaled $50.188 billion, reflecting a decline of 5.7 percent, whereas the import volume reached $40.060 billion, indicating an increase of 2.8 percent in nominal terms.