Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: When Will Winter Arrive In The City? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Although winter hasn't officially set in, the early morning air has a chilly feel. What will the weather be like this weekend?

The end of Durga Puja usually brings a wintery feel. Though winter hasn't fully arrived, the chilly morning breeze signals its approach. The mercury has dropped in the western districts of South Bengal. A major temperature drop is expected after Kali Puja.

According to the Alipore Met Office, night temperatures are changing along with day temperatures. Rain persists, with chances of light to moderate showers in districts like North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, and Purulia.

According to the weather office, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and East Medinipur will have partly cloudy skies. Rain will continue through the weekend. However, the weather office says there will be a wintery feel amidst the rain.

The weather will also change in North Bengal. After days of continuous rain, the Alipore Met Office has again forecasted rain for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar.

Due to a cyclonic circulation, Bengal might get drenched again at the start of the week. Several districts in South Bengal could see rain. However, with the southwest monsoon entering Bengal, a light wintery feel will be in the air from the start of the week.