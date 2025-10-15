Jordan Marks International Day For Disaster Risk Reduction With National Resilience Focus

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) – Interior Minister Mazen Farraya on Wednesday sponsored the national celebration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, held at the National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) in Amman. The event was attended by Brig. Gen. Hatem Zoubi, NCSCM Deputy Director; Randa Abu Al-Hassan, UNDP Resident Representative; and Antonella Daprile, WFP Country Director in Jordan, along with representatives from government bodies, private institutions, and international organizations.Speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister, Farraya commended the NCSCM's efforts to turn disaster risk reduction from a theoretical concept into an integrated operational framework, supported by sustainable early warning systems and a deep understanding of emerging risks. He emphasized the importance of preventive measures in disaster preparedness, highlighting their positive impact on national, regional, and Arab security.Farraya stressed the need to continuously enhance national plans with advanced risk-sensing and forecasting technologies, regardless of the type or nature of potential hazards. He also underscored the importance of aligning disaster preparedness with Jordan's national modernization vision, particularly its security dimensions, and ensuring regular updates to reflect new developments.He called for greater investment in early warning systems to mitigate risks and strengthen rapid response capacities.For his part, Brig. Gen. Zoubi reviewed national strategies and coordination mechanisms with all partner institutions in accordance with international best practices, stressing that resilience and strategic adaptability are core components of disaster risk reduction and preparedness key to achieving a safe, robust, and resilient national environment.UNDP's Abu Al-Hassan said the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction serves as an annual reminder to renew global and local commitments to effective investment and institutional resilience, building societies that can better withstand shocks.WFP Country Director Daprile highlighted the impact of natural disasters on food security and their ripple effects on Jordan's and the region's ecosystems, reaffirming the importance of implementing the National Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction.