Ukraine Becoming The Most Promising Market For Defense Industry Investment Shmyhal
“In line with the President's directive, we are creating new mechanisms to support domestic enterprises. Over the past three years, our defense production capabilities have increased 35-fold,” he stated.
Ukraine's defense ecosystem now includes around 900 enterprises - approximately 100 state-owned and 800 private enterprises - and nearly 1,000 teams of engineers and developers working daily on innovation. The country's defense-industrial potential in 2025 is estimated at $35 billion.
This year marks a new phase in the development of Ukraine's defense industry, with joint ventures launching domestically and internationally, and investments flowing in to scale production systematically. Shmyhal noted that 25 foreign companies, including global defense giants, are currently at various stages of localizing their operations in Ukraine.
These projects span a wide range of defense needs - from conventional artillery to cutting-edge unmanned systems powered by artificial intelligence.
More than 40% of the weapons used on the front lines today are Ukrainian-made. Ukraine's combat experience and battlefield-tested technologies are attracting interest from partners worldwide, underscoring the effectiveness of its approach to building industrial capacity.
“We are ready to share our expertise by launching large-scale industrial projects with partners. This strengthens the capabilities of the Ukrainian army and lays the foundation for technological superiority for Ukraine and its allies,” Shmyhal emphasized.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, during his visit to Luxembourg, Minister Shmyhal held meetings with government officials and parliamentarians to discuss the key needs of the Ukrainian army.
