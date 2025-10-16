DRC Announces Partners For 2025-26 Dubai Racing Carnival

Dubai Racing Club has announced its partners for the 2025-26 season, which gets underway on November 7.

Opening night of the Dubai Racing Carnival is sponsored by Emirates Airline, who play a huge role in shaping the narrative of the season when lending their name to Emirates Super Saturday on February 28, 2026.

Longines, a key partner of Dubai Racing Club for many years, once again returns as a race night sponsor, backing the prestigious 'Fashion Friday' fixture on January 23. Also sponsoring whole cards are Nakheel – who lend their name to every race on Friday, November 21 - DP World, Azizi Developments, Al Tayer Motors and Emaar.

Emaar also returns to lend its name to the Style Stakes, the fan favourite fashion competition which takes place at the Dubai World Cup, on March 28, 2026.

Dubai Racing Club is also delighted to welcome on board several event and media partners, including Binghatti, ARN, Zoho, Khaleej Times, CNN and Phi Advertising.

“Our partners are integral to what we do here at Dubai Racing Club, which is produce the best, both on and off the track,” said Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Dubai Racing Club.

“We are grateful to all our partners, both new and longstanding, for their support and look forward to working with them this season. We trust it will be a fruitful relationship for all parties and look forward to welcoming everyone back to Meydan Racecourse.”

The Dubai Racing Carnival encompasses 16 days of racing, running until March 2026. The season at Meydan Racecourse culminates with the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 28, 2026, which will be the 30th running of the world's most spectacular race day.