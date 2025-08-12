Uzbek, Indian Leaders Unveil Economic Growth And Cooperation Roadmap

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Since the start of this year, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and India has shot through the roof, climbing by a whopping 60 percent, with about 40 new joint ventures and cooperation projects, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President's office.

The existing portfolio of high-potential initiatives with premier Indian enterprises has attained a valuation of $2 billion. Four distinct entities of Indian higher education institutions are currently executing their operational mandates within the jurisdiction of Uzbekistan.



The announcement transpired during a telephonic dialogue between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi.



The executives articulated profound contentment with the robust evolution of pragmatic collaboration in accordance with prevailing accords, highlighting the persistence of vigorous and productive engagements across multiple tiers.



Focused emphasis was placed on the advancement and execution of collaborative initiatives across the pharmaceutical sector, chemical manufacturing, digital economy frameworks, energy paradigms, mining operations, agricultural practices, construction methodologies, tourism strategies, and additional industry verticals.



The parties engaged in a discourse regarding the optimization of transport and transit pathways within the parameters of the North–South corridor, emphasizing the criticality of effectively convening the forthcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission in Tashkent.



President Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Modi engaged in a strategic dialogue regarding the regional agenda and conducted a comprehensive review of the timeline for forthcoming high-level engagements.