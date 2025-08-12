Uzbek, Indian Leaders Unveil Economic Growth And Cooperation Roadmap
The existing portfolio of high-potential initiatives with
premier Indian enterprises has attained a valuation of $2 billion.
Four distinct entities of Indian higher education institutions are
currently executing their operational mandates within the
jurisdiction of Uzbekistan.
The announcement transpired during a telephonic dialogue between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi.
The executives articulated profound contentment with the robust evolution of pragmatic collaboration in accordance with prevailing accords, highlighting the persistence of vigorous and productive engagements across multiple tiers.
Focused emphasis was placed on the advancement and execution of collaborative initiatives across the pharmaceutical sector, chemical manufacturing, digital economy frameworks, energy paradigms, mining operations, agricultural practices, construction methodologies, tourism strategies, and additional industry verticals.
The parties engaged in a discourse regarding the optimization of transport and transit pathways within the parameters of the North–South corridor, emphasizing the criticality of effectively convening the forthcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission in Tashkent.
President Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Modi engaged in a strategic dialogue regarding the regional agenda and conducted a comprehensive review of the timeline for forthcoming high-level engagements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment