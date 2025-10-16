403
Global Manager Group Launches New ISO 21001-2025 Auditor Training - PPT Presentation Kit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Global Manager Group today announced the launch of its new product ISO 21001:2025 Auditor Training - PPT Presentation Kit. This ready-to-use training package is designed to help organizations and auditors thoroughly understand and implement the ISO 21001:2025 standard for educational organization management systems. The comprehensive kit features more than 260 professionally designed and fully editable PowerPoint slides covering the complete scope of ISO 21001:2025 requirements. These slides are organized into six clear modules that guide learners through the key aspects of the standard: an overview of educational organization management systems, the management principles of ISO 21001, the clause-by-clause requirements, documentation and information control, internal auditing processes, and the steps to achieve ISO 21001 certification. Each slide is written in simple English and includes visual aids and examples to facilitate learning.
Along with the slide deck, the kit includes a detailed trainer's guide in editable format, containing approximately 115 pages of handouts and notes. This comprehensive guide supports instructors by providing explanations, examples, and suggested teaching points for each topic. To ensure interactive learning, the package includes two workshop exercises and a case study that allow participants to apply the standard's requirements in practical scenarios. These exercises simulate real-world situations in educational organizations, reinforcing learning by engaging trainees in problem-solving. By working through the case study and workshops, participants gain hands-on experience and confidence in applying ISO 21001:2025 principles.
A key feature of the kit is a robust audit question bank containing over 500 sample questions and checklists aligned with ISO 21001:2025 clauses. These customizable audit questions are organized by clause and functional area, allowing trainers to create tailored internal audit checklists for their own organization. The kit also includes editable templates for internal audit forms, making it easy to document findings and corrective actions. In addition, a professional template for an ISO 21001 internal auditor certificate is provided. Organizations can use this sample certificate to formally recognize individuals who successfully complete the training and demonstrate the required auditor competencies.
By using the ISO 21001:2025 Auditor Training - PPT Presentation Kit, organizations can save significant time and effort in developing training materials from scratch. The ready-made, editable content ensures comprehensive coverage of the standard, so trainers can be confident that no requirement is overlooked. The flexible format lets organizations adapt the material to their own context, such as adding local language audio or incorporating specific case examples. These features improve audit readiness and audit quality by ensuring that internal teams have a deep understanding of every clause of the standard. Because the kit also eliminates extensive preparatory work, it represents a cost-effective, value-for-money solution.
For more information on the ISO 21001:2025 Auditor Training - PPT Presentation Kit and other certification training tools, please visit the Global Manager Group website or contact the company directly.
The ISO 21001:2025 Auditor Training PPT is now available for purchase on the Global Manager Group website. Organizations interested in this comprehensive training solution can order the kit online at
About Global Manager Group
Global Manager Group (GMG) is a world-class documentation and consultancy company, established since 1991. It provides services for ISO 17025, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 17020, OHSAS 18001, ISO 45001, ISO 37001, IATF 16949, ISO 21001, NABH, HACCP, BRC global standard and more quality certification. Global Manager Group is a well-known brand for its ready-to-use ISO documentation kits, ISO auditor training and management training kits. Across the world, GMG is having more than 2700 clients who have already purchased such readymade document kits and successfully complete documentation process quick and effectively. For more details please visit:
