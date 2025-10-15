Jordan Discusses Ways To Boost Economic And Investment Cooperation With Envoys Of Singapore, Hungary And Australia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh discussed with the ambassadors of Singapore, Hungary, and Australia ways to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between Jordan and the three friendly nations, in line with the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision and efforts to attract high-value investments.According to a statement issued by the ministry on Wednesday, the meetings come as part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Investment to deepen economic cooperation with partner countries and follow up on the outcomes of official visits and bilateral meetings held within the framework of the Economic Modernization Vision.During the meetings, Abu Ghazaleh reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to fostering economic relations with various countries and broadening the base of investment partners by improving the business environment and providing facilitation for investors. He noted that Jordan continues to work on building a transparent, efficient, and integrated investment climate that enhances investor confidence and contributes to sustainable development.Singapore's Ambassador to Jordan, Shamsher Zaman, expressed appreciation for the ongoing cooperation between the two countries and highlighted Singapore's interest in strengthening partnerships with Jordan in digital technology, smart cities, logistics, the digital economy, and healthcare, citing Jordan's strategic location and highly skilled human capital.There are currently 17 Singaporean-registered companies operating in Jordan.Australia's Ambassador to Jordan, Bernard Lynch, underscored his country's interest in expanding economic and investment collaboration with Jordan in the fields of finance, insurance, mining, and manufacturing. He said Jordan's investment environment provides a promising platform for Australian companies seeking to expand their regional presence.There are 42 Australian-registered companies operating in Jordan.Hungary's Ambassador to Jordan, Péter Jakab, expressed his country's interest in broadening bilateral cooperation, particularly in water management, agricultural technologies, and renewable energy. He highlighted Hungarian companies' expertise in smart agriculture, water treatment, and innovation in clean energy areas that align with Jordan's national priorities.Concluding the meetings, Abu Ghazaleh emphasized that the Ministry of Investment is committed to developing partnerships with friendly nations through joint projects that facilitate knowledge and expertise transfer, open new avenues for high-quality investments, and enhance Jordan's position as a competitive regional investment destination.