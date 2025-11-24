Red Fort Blast: Locker Raids, Chemical Shop Checks Intensify

Srinagar- Police on Monday carried out surprise inspections of hospital lockers in Srinagar and Pulwama as part of heightened vigilance following the November 10 Delhi blast and the recent seizure of weapons linked to a“white collar” terror module.

A police spokesperson said the checks in Srinagar were conducted in coordination with medical officers at district hospitals, private hospitals, medical colleges, PHCs and other health facilities. Similar inspections were held across Pulwama district.

The intensified scrutiny follows the November 8 recovery of an AK rifle and other ammunition from a doctor's locker at Government Medical College, Anantnag, raising concerns about misuse of hospital spaces.

“The inspections were aimed at preventing unauthorised storage of illegal or hazardous materials and strengthening internal security within medical institutions,” the spokesperson said. All racks and lockers were examined, and staff were reminded to maintain proper records and use lockers strictly for official purposes.

Authorities said such checks will now be carried out regularly as part of routine vigilance to maintain security in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Police also inspected chemical and fertiliser shops across the city.“The drive aims to prevent the misuse of chemicals for unlawful purposes and ensure compliance with safety and documentation norms,” police said.

Shopkeepers were briefed on enhanced security measures and urged to remain alert, report suspicious transactions and maintain proper records.

Multiple CASOs were also launched across south and central Kashmir, including Pulwama, Anantnag, Kupwara and Shopian. Several locations were searched and individuals questioned to prevent anti-national activities.

In Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts, security forces intensified joint operations focusing on border villages and sensitive zones. Teams from Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Army monitored infiltration routes and strengthened ground surveillance.