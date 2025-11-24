J&K Launches First Ever Limestone Mine Auction

Jammu- In a landmark move for the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir has launched its first ever auction of limestone mineral blocks, a step Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said will place the region firmly on the country's mineral map.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary jointly rolled out the auction of seven limestone blocks spread across Anantnag, Rajouri and Poonch, covering nearly 314 hectares.

Speaking at a roadshow, Reddy said the launch marks a major shift in J&K's growth trajectory. He added that the auction follows the transparent mining framework mandated by the Supreme Court in 2014 and strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy said the move is expected to generate employment, boost state revenue, encourage industrial expansion and open new economic opportunities for local communities. He described the initiative as a step toward the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Highlighting the coordinated effort behind the project, the minister said the Mines Ministry, Geological Survey of India and the J&K government worked over several months to identify, explore and assess the seven limestone blocks. He said the auction reflects the spirit of cooperative federalism and the Centre's commitment to supporting states, particularly backward regions.

Reddy urged all political parties to rise above differences for inclusive development. He said J&K has the potential to emerge as a mineral powerhouse and significantly improve local incomes.

He assured stakeholders that the Union Government will not impose any new tax and that all premiums and royalties will flow directly to the state. He added that the District Mineral Fund under the MMDR Act will be used for public welfare.

Emphasising a transparent and technology driven auction process, Reddy said the scientific approach adopted for the limestone blocks will boost investor confidence and improve the ease of doing business. Industry participation, he said, is essential for transforming J&K's development landscape.

Reddy added that under Prime Minister Modi, India is moving toward a more stable, confident and industry friendly economic regime. He said the government continues to follow the principle of reform, perform and transform while upgrading policies and systems. Several changes have already been introduced in the mining sector under the MMDR Act, and more are expected.