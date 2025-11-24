ZAYA Launches“Upvida” Project In The Heart Of Al Khobar, Adhering To The Highest Global Quality Standards

ZAYA, a company specializing in the development of residential and commercial projects and a subsidiary of Rikaz, announced the launch of the mixed-use“Upvida” project in the heart of Al Khobar, on the sidelines of its participation in Cityscape Saudi Arabia, the leading regional platform showcasing the trajectory of urban and investment transformation in the Kingdom. This step reflects the company's growing presence and its expansionary vision in the Saudi market.

Upvida brings together upscale residential units, distinctive commercial spaces, and exceptional hotel hospitality experiences. The project offers a contemporary urban vision with a global character and a local identity, making it an integrated destination for modern living in one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing areas in the Kingdom. The project spans a total area of 23,488 m2 and comprises 12 buildings, including 234 modern apartments and 26 penthouses, as well as a boutique hotel with 105 hotel rooms and 10 commercial units, with 373 parking spaces available to serve residents and visitors.

This launch comes within a comprehensive strategy adopted by ZAYA to expand its business portfolio through the development of mixed-use residential and commercial projects, while maintaining a commitment to applying global quality standards and innovating new concepts that enhance quality of life and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in creating an integrated urban and economic environment.

As part of strengthening its real estate portfolio, ZAYA signed a partnership agreement with Beijing Properties that includes the joint development and management of several real estate projects, based on global engineering, management, and execution methodologies. This partnership seeks to create added value for emerging urban communities by combining Beijing Properties' international expertise with ZAYA's knowledge of the Saudi market, thereby contributing to the development of projects that are operationally efficient and sustainable.

It is worth noting that the partnership and launch announced by ZAYA during Cityscape constitute a central step in the company's expansion path within the Kingdom and pave the way for the launch of a set of distinctive projects across various urban and economic sectors.

The company intends to reveal additional details on project locations in the coming period, while continuing to build an integrated development ecosystem that supports national directions toward a prosperous economy and a world-class urban environment.