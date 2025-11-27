403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Majority of French support voluntary military service
(MENAFN) Nearly three-quarters of people in France favor establishing a voluntary military service program, according to findings released Thursday from a recent public survey.
The poll, carried out by a research institute for a national broadcaster, indicated that 73% of respondents approve of creating such a program. Around 9% said they are firmly against it, while another 18% expressed general opposition.
Support varies by age group: adults between 25 and 34 showed the lowest level of backing, with 60% in favor. In contrast, more than 80% of those aged 65 and above supported the idea.
The survey results emerged just as President Emmanuel Macron is expected to introduce the new voluntary service initiative during a visit to a mountain infantry brigade in southeastern France.
The poll, carried out by a research institute for a national broadcaster, indicated that 73% of respondents approve of creating such a program. Around 9% said they are firmly against it, while another 18% expressed general opposition.
Support varies by age group: adults between 25 and 34 showed the lowest level of backing, with 60% in favor. In contrast, more than 80% of those aged 65 and above supported the idea.
The survey results emerged just as President Emmanuel Macron is expected to introduce the new voluntary service initiative during a visit to a mountain infantry brigade in southeastern France.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment