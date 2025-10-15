Either Conduct Regular Dredging Or Destroy The Dams, Mamata's 'Ultimatum' To DVC

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 15 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday again accused Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of being responsible for the flood situation in the state and advised it to either conduct regular dredging or destroy its dams here.

"You cannot really play with nature. You have to let the river flow its own way. So either conduct the proper dredging or destroy your dams," Banerjee said while addressing an administrative review meeting at Darjeeling district.

Banerjee said that since the Bhutan government is responsible for the recent floods in north Bengal because of the release of water from there, it should pay the compensation to the West Bengal government for that.

"The Union government will be conducting a meeting on the proposed Indo-Bhutan River Commission on Thursday. The representative from West Bengal will raise the issue of compensation from the Bhutan government at the meeting. There should be a permanent solution so that the water released from Bhutan can't result in floods in north Bengal in the future. Why should we suffer always?" she asked.

The Chief Minister also expressed ire at the performance of the state Irrigation Department and advised it to conduct the activities in consultation with the Public Works Department.

She also said that Darjeeling had been the worst-affected district in north Bengal because of the recent flood and landslide in the hills, Terai, and Dooars regions. According to her, around 70,000 people in nine blocks and four municipalities in the Darjeeling district have been affected by floods and landslides.

"The Union government did not provide any funds for the flood relief work. The state government had to bear the entire expenditure," Banerjee said.

According to her, a total of 32 persons died because of the recent natural disaster in north Bengal, out of which 21 were in Darjeeling, nine in Jalpaiguri, and two in Cooch Behar.

"Each of these families has been provided with a compensation of Rs 5,00,00. The appointment letter for the job of home guard in the state police has been provided to one member of each family," the Chief Minister said.