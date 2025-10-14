403
Five people get killed in anti-Israeli protests in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Clashes between Pakistani law enforcement and members of the Islamist group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) during an anti-Israel demonstration in Punjab have led to the deaths of five people, according to reports.
The protest was organized in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of a ceasefire aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. The demonstrators also opposed Pakistan’s endorsement of the peace initiative.
During the unrest, a police officer was shot and killed, while several others were injured, Punjab Police Inspector General Usman Anwar told media. Three protesters and one bystander also lost their lives before authorities managed to disperse the crowd. The clashes reportedly lasted for over three hours.
Approximately 50 police officers sustained serious injuries amid the confrontations, according to reports. The march itself, spanning nearly 400 km (248 miles) from Lahore near the Indian border to Islamabad, began on Friday.
Authorities deployed around 1,500 officers in anti-riot gear, supported by four armored vehicles and water cannons, to surround the protest camp along the historic Grand Trunk Road, a key route linking Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent. Numerous protesters were arrested during the operation.
TLP accused police of opening fire on its supporters, causing multiple fatalities and injuries. The group’s leader, Saad Rizvi, was reportedly wounded with three bullet injuries, according to reports.
