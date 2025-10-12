Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh Arrives In Cairo To Attend Gaza Peace Summit At Sharm El-Sheikh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh has arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to represent India at the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm El-Sheikh.

Taking to X, the Union Minister wrote: "Arrived in the historic city of Cairo as special representative of Prime Minister @narendramodi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan by Israel and Hamas. In a post on his official X handle, PM Modi stated:“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace.”

The Egyptian Presidency has announced that the summit will be held in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalise an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The meeting, to be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, will bring together leaders from more than 20 countries to seek an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability, according to the Egyptian Presidency.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Egypt to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace on Monday, the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said.

"The Secretary-General is travelling to Egypt to attend, on Monday, the Sharm el-Sheikh Summit for Peace. He is expected back at UN Headquarters on Wednesday," the office said in a brief note to correspondents.

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has recently entered effect following intensive negotiations in Sharm El Sheikh between the two sides mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United States.

The first phase of the plan includes Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza City, Rafah, Khan Younis, and the north, the opening of five crossings for aid, and the release of hostages and prisoners.

A Hamas source on Friday said the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen in the middle of next week to allow limited movement of people, though details on operations have not been announced.