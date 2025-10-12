Look: Dubai Places Global Village Season 30 Logo On All Visas Issued In Emirate
Dubai announced that all visas issued from the emirate will now bear the Global Village Season 30 logo.
Travellers arriving in the UAE will also receive a special entry stamp bearing the same logo. Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs announced the initiative to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the entertainment destination.
Global Village is set to open on October 15 at 6pm, in what will be its "most spectacular edition" yet.
The launch will kick of with a drone and pyrotechnic show forming a glowing '30' with the season's theme message.
At 9pm, 600 drones will return to unveil welcome messages, followed by the first fireworks display of the season. Meanwhile wing-suited skydivers will soar through the illuminated display.
The attraction will be open this season until May 10, 2026. Visitors can expect the familiar mix of international pavilions, food from across the globe, cultural performances, shopping, rides, and live entertainment - but with extra surprises promised for the milestone year.
