China, Philippines accuse each other of trespassing, provocation
(MENAFN) China and the Philippines exchanged accusations on Sunday following another maritime clash in the contested South China Sea. Both sides blamed each other for trespassing and provocation, according to reports.
China stated that its coast guard expelled two Philippine vessels that allegedly entered waters near Tiexian Jiao, part of what Beijing calls its Nansha Qundao. A China Coast Guard spokesperson, Liu Dejun, said, “Without permission from the Chinese government, Philippine government vessels on Sunday illegally intruded into adjacent waters of Tiexian Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao.” Liu added that despite repeated warnings, a Philippine vessel approached a Chinese ship conducting law enforcement, resulting in a collision. He described the coast guard’s actions as “professional, legitimate and lawful” and accused Manila of violating China’s sovereignty and undermining regional stability.
The Philippines, however, dismissed the claims and labeled China’s actions as “another act of aggression.” Philippine authorities reported that a Chinese vessel fired a water cannon and rammed a Philippine ship anchored near Pag-asa Island to assist local fishermen. The incident caused minor damage to the Philippine vessel, but no injuries were reported.
The latest confrontation adds to ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, where both nations maintain competing territorial claims.
