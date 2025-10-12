403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tensions Reignite Between China, Philippines After Sea Dispute
(MENAFN) A fresh maritime standoff in the contested South China Sea has reignited tensions between China and the Philippines, with both nations trading accusations of unlawful entry and provocation following a confrontation near disputed waters, according to local media.
Beijing claims that two Philippine vessels were “illegally intruding” near Tiexian Jiao—part of what China refers to as its Nansha Qundao—and were subsequently expelled by its coast guard, state-run outlets reported Sunday.
“Without permission from the Chinese government, Philippine government vessels on Sunday illegally intruded into adjacent waters of Tiexian Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao,” said China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson Liu Dejun.
Liu further alleged that despite multiple warnings, one Philippine vessel veered dangerously close to a CCG ship involved in what Beijing describes as a lawful enforcement mission, leading to a collision.
“The CCG took necessary control measures against the Philippine vessels in accordance with law and expelled them, with on-site operations professional, legitimate and lawful,” he added.
Condemning Manila’s actions, Liu stated: “The Philippine move has seriously violated China's territorial sovereignty, contravened the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea,” urging the Philippines to cease its “infringement and provocation.”
In a swift rebuttal, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) labeled China’s actions as “another act of aggression.”
According to the PCG, a Chinese vessel deployed a water cannon and deliberately rammed a Philippine boat that was stationed near Pag-asa Island to support local fishermen. The incident caused slight damage but no reported injuries, according to media.
Despite the confrontation, PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan vowed continued patrols in the Kalayaan Island Group and affirmed support for Filipino fishers operating within Philippine waters.
“The harassment we faced today only strengthens our resolve,” he said.
The skirmish marks the latest flare-up in a long-standing maritime dispute between the two countries. The South China Sea remains a critical global trade route, with annual commerce valued in the trillions, and overlapping claims have led to heightened military and diplomatic friction across the region.
Beijing claims that two Philippine vessels were “illegally intruding” near Tiexian Jiao—part of what China refers to as its Nansha Qundao—and were subsequently expelled by its coast guard, state-run outlets reported Sunday.
“Without permission from the Chinese government, Philippine government vessels on Sunday illegally intruded into adjacent waters of Tiexian Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao,” said China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson Liu Dejun.
Liu further alleged that despite multiple warnings, one Philippine vessel veered dangerously close to a CCG ship involved in what Beijing describes as a lawful enforcement mission, leading to a collision.
“The CCG took necessary control measures against the Philippine vessels in accordance with law and expelled them, with on-site operations professional, legitimate and lawful,” he added.
Condemning Manila’s actions, Liu stated: “The Philippine move has seriously violated China's territorial sovereignty, contravened the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea,” urging the Philippines to cease its “infringement and provocation.”
In a swift rebuttal, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) labeled China’s actions as “another act of aggression.”
According to the PCG, a Chinese vessel deployed a water cannon and deliberately rammed a Philippine boat that was stationed near Pag-asa Island to support local fishermen. The incident caused slight damage but no reported injuries, according to media.
Despite the confrontation, PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan vowed continued patrols in the Kalayaan Island Group and affirmed support for Filipino fishers operating within Philippine waters.
“The harassment we faced today only strengthens our resolve,” he said.
The skirmish marks the latest flare-up in a long-standing maritime dispute between the two countries. The South China Sea remains a critical global trade route, with annual commerce valued in the trillions, and overlapping claims have led to heightened military and diplomatic friction across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment