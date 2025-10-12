Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 66,000 Families Impacted by Philippines Twin Quakes

2025-10-12 07:48:10
(MENAFN) More than 66,000 families have been impacted following two powerful earthquakes that rocked the southern Philippines within hours of each other on Friday, according to local authorities and media.

The strongest of the quakes, a magnitude 7.4 tremor, struck the Mindanao region, triggering a tsunami warning that was later lifted. Hours later, a second quake measuring magnitude 6.7 struck the same area, further compounding the damage and forcing coastal evacuations.

At least eight fatalities have been confirmed, while the full scope of destruction remains unclear, with assessments of damage to infrastructure and agriculture still underway.

In Davao Oriental, the province hardest hit, Governor Nelson Dayanghirang reported Saturday that “some 100 houses were destroyed while around 500 others were partially damaged,” according to media.

The provincial government has declared a state of emergency, as authorities rush to support affected communities. The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said hundreds fled their homes after structures were damaged in the back-to-back seismic events.

Compounding the crisis, more than 800 aftershocks have rattled the region as of Saturday, including a magnitude 5.8 quake that struck off the coast of Davao Oriental, further escalating safety concerns.

Emergency response teams continue to monitor the situation, as residents brace for potential aftershocks and await further aid.

