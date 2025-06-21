What is a 100% Bonus? 3 Things Any Casino Player Needs to Know

(MENAFN)

Online casinos today typically offer hundreds of different bonuses and promotions throughout the year, but I’ve found that most of them derive from just a handful of offers, one of which is the 100% matching deposit bonus. You also have things like no deposit bonuses, free spins bonuses, and cashback bonuses.

If you are new to online casinos and want to know about the 100% match bonus, whether it’s worth claiming, and how you can get the most out of them, you’ve come to the right place.

Here is everything you need to know about one of the online gambling industry’s most commonly used promotional offers that are sometimes used as part of the initial welcome bonus to attract new players, as part of an ongoing loyalty rewards program or perhaps just a one-off promotional offer at certain times of the year.

What exactly is the 100% match bonus?

The easiest way for me to describe the 100% match bonus is to say that it is an offer that enables you to instantly double up on your deposit – no strings attached. If it was a 50% match bonus, then you would receive 50% extra free cash on top of the amount you deposited, and if you receive a 200% match bonus, you would receive 200% extra free on top of your initial deposit amount.

I have also found 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 75%, 125%, and 150% match bonuses, but the most common is the 100% match bonus. In other words, when I claim a 100% match bonus and deposit £50 into my account, I will receive £50 for free on top of my deposit as soon as it has been processed, which means my bankroll is £100, not £50.

I couldn’t simply withdraw that free £50 bonus money that I received and spend it elsewhere. I would have to complete the wagering requirements first (which some sites called playthrough, turnover, or rollover requirements).

Online casino operators would quickly go out of business if they didn’t attach wagering requirements to matching deposit bonuses because most players would probably withdraw that money. Wagering requirements stop this from happening and protect operators.

How to find the safest sites with regular 100% match bonuses in 2025

Whenever I am looking for a new online casino to try with a 100% match bonus for new players, I always head back to the official Casino Tops Online iGaming review site because their dedicated team of expert writers and researchers always have information about the latest deals on the safest sites.

In other words, all CTO’s bonuses that are currently up for grabs are available on sites that are fully licensed and regulated by one or more globally renowned/internationally accredited gaming commissions or licensing/regulatory authorities.

Their featured brands are controlled by well-known companies that run honest day-to-day operations. They are transparent in their funding, and they all have overwhelmingly positive reviews with high ratings.

I tend to read several reviews and compare my research findings before deciding which site(s) will be worth my time and always start with the top 10 before working my way back through their comprehensive database of carefully handpicked casino sites.

Three important things to know about the 100% match bonus

The three most important things to know about the 100% matching deposit bonus are the following:

1. Matching deposit bonuses come with wagering requirements, which must be completed within the time stated. Therefore, stick to claiming bonuses with low to medium wagering requirements (e.g., anything less than 40x times the bonus amount)

2. The deposit amount must also usually be wagered (just 1x time) on top of the bonus amount wagering requirement, which is why you may see in the part about the wagering requirements [in the terms and conditions attached to that bonus] that it says ‘40x times the bonus + deposit amount’

3. Only specific games will contribute 100% towards completing your 100% matching deposit bonus wagering requirements, such as online slots and scratchcards, so to clear them as quickly as possible, stick to playing these games and avoid playing ones that contribute anything less per $1.00 wagered

You may also find that your matching deposit bonus is only available for a limited time, or that a bonus code is required to claim it.

I’ve also found that to claim the match bonus, a specific amount is often required to unlock it, which might be slightly higher than the casino’s usual minimum deposit amount. Also, certain deposit options may or may not be included in the promotion.

I’ve also sometimes had to use specific payment methods, such as PayPal, Neteller or Paysafecard to unlock certain match bonuses.

Finally, your 100% matching deposit bonus winnings may be capped at a certain amount. In other words, you might not be able to win a progressive jackpot with your 100% matching deposit bonus money.

The other thing is that match bonuses may only be available on certain devices. For example, I’ve claimed match bonuses on my Samsung smartphone that weren’t available to desktop users.

Final thoughts

On a final note, I would strongly suggest that you start by setting a reasonable spending budget before signing up to an online casino and depositing.

Also, don’t forget that most sites these days have things like deposit limits and session time reminders, aka safer gambling tools, which you can manually set in under a minute. Setting these controls keeps things safe and fun and will ensure you never spend more than you originally planned.

