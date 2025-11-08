403
UN Rights Chief Voices Alarm Over Situation in Sudan
(MENAFN) The United Nations human rights chief expressed deep concern on Friday over the ongoing "abominable atrocities" in Sudan’s El-Fasher and issued a warning about escalating events in Kordofan.
Volker Turk stated, "I fear that the abominable atrocities such as summary executions, rape and ethnically motivated violence are continuing within the city," highlighting that civilians, traumatized by the violence, remain trapped in El-Fasher without the ability to escape.
He emphasized that for those who do manage to flee, the terror persists, as exit routes have witnessed "unimaginable cruelty."
"At the same time, I issue a stark warning about events unfolding in Kordofan," Turk added, underscoring the risks to civilians in that region.
Pointing to the increasing civilian deaths, widespread destruction, and mass displacement following the capture of El-Fasher, the rights chief warned that there are no indications of a slowdown in hostilities.
"To the contrary, developments on the ground indicate clear preparations for intensified hostilities, with everything that implies for its long-suffering people," he said, stressing the gravity of the situation.
Turk reiterated his urgent call for action, stating, "I repeat my plea for an immediate end to the violence both in Darfur and Kordofan. Bold and urgent action is required by the international community."
In recent weeks, fighting has surged across the three Kordofan states, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes in search of safety.
