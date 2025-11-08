403
NCAA Permanently Bans Six Former College Basketball Players
(MENAFN) The US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced on Friday that it has permanently barred six former men’s college basketball athletes from participating in competition due to their involvement in betting-related game manipulation and for providing investigators with false information.
The NCAA Committee on Infractions issued three distinct rulings following enforcement investigations at the University of New Orleans, Mississippi Valley State, and Arizona State.
According to the organization, the cases were unrelated, yet each involved student-athletes sharing information with known gamblers and manipulating games in connection with sports betting.
"As a result of the sports betting violations, the student-athletes all violated ethical conduct rules, triggering permanent ineligibility," the NCAA stated.
The NCAA further noted that all three instances involved student-athletes who "knowingly provided false or misleading information to investigators," showing a lack of cooperation with authorities.
These matters were resolved through negotiated agreements with the respective institutions. Although the Committee on Infractions does not assign penalties for student-athletes who break the rules, it endorsed findings confirming that the violations took place.
