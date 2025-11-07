403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moi Reaffirms Resolve To Continue Combat Against Illicit Drugs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah said the security services would continue doing their utmost to combat "the pandemic of illicit drugs."
"The Ministry of Interior derives its strength from the sovereign instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," the minister said in statements to Al-Akhbar news TV station on Friday.
"Full support from His Highness the Amir enabled the Ministry to make big successes in the combat against this menace," he said, noting that nearly 90 percent of the illicit drugs that entered the country were seized and destroyed.
Sheikh Fahad noted that the weekly cabinet meeting approved a draft bill on narcotics and psychotropic substances, which will regulate use of and trade in drugs, and deal a strong blow to drug dealers and addicts alike.
The draft law will be tendered to His Highness the Amir for final endorsement, he pointed out.
The minister has charged the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media of the Ministry of Interior with working with the Ministry of Information to launch a public awareness program that includes airing promos ahead of news bulletins in the run-up to the enforcement of the new law.
He added that illicit drug producers and dealers persist in targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council member countries, which, in turn, stand as one in combating this menace.
Sheikh Fahad made the comments during an inspection tour of the awareness campaign "We protect you against narcotics."
The campaign is co-organized by the ministries of interior and health and Kuwait University at the Avenues Mall. (end)
ajr
"The Ministry of Interior derives its strength from the sovereign instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," the minister said in statements to Al-Akhbar news TV station on Friday.
"Full support from His Highness the Amir enabled the Ministry to make big successes in the combat against this menace," he said, noting that nearly 90 percent of the illicit drugs that entered the country were seized and destroyed.
Sheikh Fahad noted that the weekly cabinet meeting approved a draft bill on narcotics and psychotropic substances, which will regulate use of and trade in drugs, and deal a strong blow to drug dealers and addicts alike.
The draft law will be tendered to His Highness the Amir for final endorsement, he pointed out.
The minister has charged the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media of the Ministry of Interior with working with the Ministry of Information to launch a public awareness program that includes airing promos ahead of news bulletins in the run-up to the enforcement of the new law.
He added that illicit drug producers and dealers persist in targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council member countries, which, in turn, stand as one in combating this menace.
Sheikh Fahad made the comments during an inspection tour of the awareness campaign "We protect you against narcotics."
The campaign is co-organized by the ministries of interior and health and Kuwait University at the Avenues Mall. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment