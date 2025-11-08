403
Turkish vice president holds talks with UN Chief at COP30
(MENAFN) On Friday, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the COP30 climate change conference in Belem, Brazil.
During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on a broad array of global and regional challenges, Yilmaz shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
“In our meeting, we comprehensively addressed shared agenda items such as global peace, humanitarian crises, climate action, regional stability, and the strengthening of multilateralism,” Yilmaz stated, highlighting the wide scope of their discussions. The vice president also underlined Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to deepening collaboration with the United Nations across multiple areas of mutual concern.
In addition, Yilmaz touched on Türkiye’s bid to host the next climate summit, COP31, affirming that Ankara is prepared to work closely with the UN and all participating countries if selected. “As Türkiye, we confirmed that, should we host COP31, we will strongly maintain a fair, inclusive, transparent, and coordinated cooperation with the UN and all parties,” he said, stressing the country’s intention to uphold transparency and inclusivity in climate diplomacy.
He further noted Türkiye’s determination to continue contributing constructively to international partnerships that promote global peace, sustainable development, and multilateral cooperation, signaling Ankara’s active role in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.
