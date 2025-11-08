Ministry Of Public Health Continues Implementation Of Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Campaign In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health continues to implement the national seasonal influenza vaccination campaign, which was launched in the second half of September in cooperation with Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, and both governmental, semi-governmental, and private health facilities.

Within this context, the Ministry of Public Health announced that since the launch of the campaign through the first week of November, a notable achievement has been realised, with approximately 58,000 individuals from the target groups vaccinated. The Ministry continues its efforts to expand coverage across all segments of society, with a focus on groups at a higher risk of complications. This forms part of the annual strategy to raise awareness, strengthen prevention, and limit the spread of influenza during the winter season.



Influenza vaccines are available free of charge this year at more than 103 health facilities, including 31 health centres affiliated with the Primary Health Care Corporation, 57 private sector health facilities covering all major hospitals, and 15 semi-governmental facilities, among them Qatar Energy and the Qatar Red Crescent.

Additionally, the Ministry of Public Health provides influenza vaccinations in ministries, government institutions, and private companies as part of a comprehensive plan aimed at facilitating access to vaccination services for all members of society, thereby enhancing coverage rates and safeguarding public health.

The Ministry of Public Health urges all members of the community, especially those groups most at risk of complications, to come forward and obtain the seasonal influenza vaccine at the earliest opportunity. It affirms that prevention begins with vaccination and that health awareness is the first line of defence.

Groups prioritised for influenza vaccination include individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, heart and lung diseases, kidney impairment, and weakened immunity, as well as senior citizens (over 60 years old), children aged between 6 months and 5 years, pregnant women, and healthcare workers.

For further information or enquiries about the national seasonal influenza vaccination campaign, you may contact the Qatar Health Sector Unified Call Centre at 16000.