Leaders of US, Egypt to lead international peace summit
(MENAFN) Egypt is set to host an international peace summit in the Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, to be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to a presidential statement, the summit will gather leaders from over 20 nations. The initiative seeks to “end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.” The statement further emphasized that the summit “comes in light of US President Trump's vision for achieving peace in the region and his relentless efforts to end conflicts around the world.”
Reports indicate that Trump announced earlier this week that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the initial phase of a 20-point plan he outlined on September 29. This plan aims to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, secure the release of all Israeli captives held there in exchange for roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, and initiate a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. The first phase officially took effect at 12 noon local time (0900 GMT) on Friday.
The second phase of the agreement envisions establishing a new governing framework in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, creating a security force composed of Palestinians alongside troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and disarming Hamas.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed over 67,600 Palestinians in the enclave, predominantly women and children, leaving much of the area uninhabitable, according to humanitarian reports.
