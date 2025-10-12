Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 Goes to Venezuelan Opposition Leader

2025-10-12 07:38:59
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump was not chosen for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which was announced on Friday and awarded to Venezuelan opposition politician Maria Corina Machado.

Trump has frequently asserted that he deserves the accolade for allegedly resolving several international disputes since assuming office in January, most recently involving the Gaza conflict.

In response to the announcement, White House communications director Steven Cheung criticized the committee, stating they “proved they place politics over peace.”

He also emphasized that Trump would “continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee commended Machado — a well-known critic of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro — “for her tireless advocacy of democratic freedoms in Venezuela and her commitment to achieving a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Meanwhile, Maduro has accused Machado of funneling US funds to “fascist” anti-government groups, labeling her a puppet of Washington’s interference in Venezuelan matters.

Machado has maintained close ties with the US government for many years.

Notably, in 2005, then-President George W. Bush welcomed her to the Oval Office.

During Trump’s first term, the US and several Western countries recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s “interim president,” although Guaido’s efforts to take control through protests and attempted coups ultimately failed.

