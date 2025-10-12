403
India, Afghanistan Restore Diplomatic Ties
(MENAFN) India and Afghanistan have decided to renew their diplomatic connections, four years after the Taliban assumed control of the Central Asian nation.
This development marks a significant step in the evolving relationship between the two countries.
During a meeting in New Delhi on Friday with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar expressed India’s firm dedication to the “sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence” of Afghanistan.
He emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating that “closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience.”
To further strengthen their partnership, Jaishankar announced the elevation of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India.
The Indian Embassy had been closed since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, following a disorderly withdrawal of US forces.
Since then, the building had operated solely as a technical mission to support Indian humanitarian aid efforts in the conflict-affected country.
Amir Khan Muttaqi welcomed the decision, noting that it would “open a new chapter” in the relations between the two neighboring states.
He described India as a “close friend” of Afghanistan and praised New Delhi for being the first to provide assistance after recent earthquakes, delivering essential food and medical supplies.
India, which maintained close ties with the former government led by President Ashraf Ghani, has been cautiously engaging with the Taliban in recent years.
The discussions between Muttaqi and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai earlier this year marked New Delhi’s first senior-level official contact with the Taliban since they returned to power.
