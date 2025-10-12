403
Ex-Czech PM announces coalition agreement following party’s victory
(MENAFN) Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has unveiled an agreement to form a coalition government after his ANO party’s victory in the recent general election.
The coalition will bring together ANO, the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy Party (SPD), and the right-wing Motorists party, Babis confirmed after holding talks with their respective leaders, according to Radio Prague International.
Babis said the new government would consist of 16 ministers, with ANO controlling nine ministries, including the Prime Minister’s Office. The SPD will oversee three ministries, among them the Defense Ministry, and will also nominate a candidate for Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. Meanwhile, the Motorists party will hold four ministries, including the Foreign Ministry, with plans to establish additional new ministries under discussion.
While the full list of ministers has yet to be released, the Cabinet is expected to take office on Nov. 3.
The general election, held Oct. 3–4, determined the 200 members of the lower house of parliament. Babis’ ANO party emerged as the top performer with 34.51% of the vote, followed by the center-right Spolu (Together) alliance—comprising the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), TOP 09, and the Christian Democrats Union (KDU-CSL)—with 23.36%.
Other parties that gained seats include the Mayors and Independents (STAN) with 11.23%, the Czech Pirate Party with 8.97%, the SPD with 7.78%, and the Motorists party with 6.77%.
Since no party achieved the 101-seat majority required to govern alone, Babis moved quickly to forge a coalition with the SPD and Motorists parties to secure control of the legislature.
