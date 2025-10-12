Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police disperse in pro-Palestinian rallies in Switzerland


2025-10-12 07:31:49
(MENAFN) Swiss police intervened on Sunday to break up a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Bern, after tensions flared during the large rally in the city center.

Thousands of people had gathered to express solidarity with Palestine, waving flags and chanting slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Clashes erupted when protesters attempted to march toward the Federal Parliament building, prompting police to cordon off the surrounding area and block the crowd’s advance, partially containing participants.

A fire broke out near the protest site, and firefighters were dispatched to extinguish it. Later, some demonstrators tried to block Bern’s central train station, but officers, supported by reinforcements from other cantons, prevented the move.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse hundreds of protesters, citing extensive property damage across several locations.

In a post on the social platform X (formerly Twitter), Bern police said they were compelled to mobilize significant resources to restore order and noted that the demonstration had been unauthorized.

