Afghan Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strengthened Ties with India
(MENAFN) Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has affirmed that no foreign forces will be permitted to use Afghanistan’s land to threaten others, highlighting the renewed diplomatic engagement with India.
On his inaugural ministerial visit to India since the Taliban assumed control in August 2021, Muttaqi met with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday.
During their discussions, both parties concurred on reinstating complete diplomatic relations.
Reflecting on the period of American presence, Muttaqi stated, “During the American occupation, there were many ups and downs… we never gave statements against India and always valued good relations with India.”
He further emphasized Afghanistan’s commitment, saying, “We will not allow any troops to threaten or use our territory against others. This is a challenge for the region, and Afghanistan is at the forefront.”
The Afghan minister also addressed the significance of the Chabahar Port in Iran, which serves as a crucial corridor for trade between Afghanistan and India.
He remarked, “As far as Chabahar is concerned, it is a strategic route. Both India and Afghanistan should talk to the US together, as this route is for both our countries.”
He added, “Our trade has increased, and if this route is closed, it will not be good for us.”
India has been supporting the development of the Chabahar Port, despite the United States withdrawing a sanctions waiver in September that had allowed the port’s operations to continue unhindered.
Reports indicate that this waiver has now been prolonged until October 29, after which companies involved with the port may be subject to US sanctions.
