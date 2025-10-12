403
Democrats Stand Firm Amid Government Shutdown
(MENAFN) Democrats have made it clear that they will not consent to ending the US government shutdown unless Republicans fulfill their conditions.
A senior aide revealed to a news agency that it would take an "airline catastrophe" for the party to relent.
This uncompromising stance comes as the shutdown enters its second week.
The federal government ceased operations on October 1, following a deadlock between Republicans and Democrats over a spending bill in the Senate.
This stalemate has caused hundreds of thousands of federal workers to be furloughed or to work without receiving pay, exacerbating the strain of the ongoing impasse.
Air travel nationwide has also suffered due to the shutdown. Data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) indicates that over 9,000 flights have faced delays or cancellations, primarily because of a shortage of air traffic controllers.
These controllers, deemed essential employees, are required to continue their duties without compensation, resulting in numerous absences and temporary airport closures at several key locations.
Despite these challenges, Democratic leaders have informed the news agency they intend to maintain their demands until Republicans agree to extend subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.
A senior Democratic aide, who requested anonymity, stated that as long as public opinion remains favorable, the party “will not concede short of planes falling out of the sky” — a comment that has sparked significant backlash.
Meanwhile, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for allegedly claiming that “every day of the shutdown makes it better for us.”
Johnson accused Schumer of causing hardship for Americans purely for political advantage. Schumer, on the other hand, has accused Republicans of “risking America’s healthcare” and failing to engage in sincere negotiations.
