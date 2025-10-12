Dr Reddy's, Zydus Lifesciences Recall Medicines In US Over Quality Issues
According to the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), an American subsidiary of Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's is recalling 571 vials of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, a medicine used to relax muscles.
The recall was initiated on September 26 after the USFDA reported an“out-of-specification result during six-month stability testing.”
The affected batch is being withdrawn nationwide in the United States as a Class II recall, which indicates that exposure to the product may cause temporary or reversible health problems, but serious health issues are unlikely.
Similarly, the US arm of Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, is recalling over 1,500 boxes of Entecavir tablets, an antiviral medicine used mainly to treat chronic hepatitis B.
The recall, which began on September 24, involves 912 bottles of 0.5 mg tablets and 600 bottles of 1 mg tablets. The USFDA cited“failed impurity/degradation specifications” as the reason for the recall.
India is home to the largest number of USFDA-compliant pharmaceutical plants outside the United States, and such recalls highlight the strict regulatory oversight maintained by the US authorities.
This is not the first instance of Indian drug makers recalling medicines from the US market.
Earlier, companies like Sun Pharma, Lupin, and Dr Reddy's had initiated similar recalls over product mix-ups and quality issues, ensuring patient safety remains a priority.
In July this year, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, headquartered in Mumbai, recalled 5,448 bottles of a generic drug used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
The medicine in question was Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate capsules, which failed to meet the required dissolution standards during testing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment