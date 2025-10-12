403
Shooting in Germany Leaves Several Injured
(MENAFN) Multiple individuals were wounded in a firearm attack that occurred at the market square in the German town of Giessen, as reported by local media, referencing official sources.
The suspected attacker was reportedly taken into custody a few hours after the incident.
As detailed by a regional publication, which cited information from law enforcement, the shooter discharged several rounds inside a sports-betting establishment situated in the heart of the town on Saturday afternoon. After the incident, the suspect is said to have escaped the area.
Authorities have chosen not to reveal the number of people harmed or provide details on the extent of their injuries. The reasoning behind the assault remains undetermined, as noted by various media outlets.
According to a media outlet, three individuals suffered injuries, and the firearm used is believed to have been either a pistol or a revolver.
A news agency reported that two men were hurt and subsequently transported to the hospital, with one of them said to be in critical condition.
The outlet quoted a police representative who stated that officials “currently do not see any danger to the public.”
The publication indicated that the market square has been partially sealed off, and that investigators are actively gathering evidence at the location.
Later in the evening, the publication, again citing local police, confirmed that a person had been detained in relation to the shooting at approximately 8 p.m. local time.
