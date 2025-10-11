Some 25,000 Consumers Still Without Power In Odesa District After Overnight Russian Attack
"Currently, about 25,000 consumers remain without electricity," the post states.
The regional governor added that over the past few hours, energy workers have restored power to an additional 52,500 customers. Earlier, DTEK employees restored electricity to 240,000 households. Restoration work for gas supply to 260 consumers is also ongoing. Critical infrastructure continues to operate smoothly.Read also: Two dormitories, high-rise building, and private houses damaged in Odesa due to enemy attack
Earlier reports said that energy workers in the Odesa region had restored power to over 240,000 households after the overnight attack and that critical infrastructure facilities had been reconnected. As of 11:00 on October 11, 77,000 households in the Odesa region remained without power.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment