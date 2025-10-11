Some 25,000 Consumers Still Without Power In Odesa District After Overnight Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper announced this on Telegram .

"Currently, about 25,000 consumers remain without electricity," the post states.

The regional governor added that over the past few hours, energy workers have restored power to an additional 52,500 customers. Earlier, DTEK employees restored electricity to 240,000 households. Restoration work for gas supply to 260 consumers is also ongoing. Critical infrastructure continues to operate smoothly.

Two dormitories, high-rise building, and private houses damaged in Odesa due to enemy attack

Earlier reports said that energy workers in the Odesa region had restored power to over 240,000 households after the overnight attack and that critical infrastructure facilities had been reconnected. As of 11:00 on October 11, 77,000 households in the Odesa region remained without power.