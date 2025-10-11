Indian Navy's Dialogue To Discuss Secure, Prosperous Indo-Pacific From Oct 28

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Global maritime experts and naval leaders will discuss strategies for a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025 to be hosted by the Indian Navy later this month, an official said on Saturday.

The three-day event, starting October 28, will focus on key issues including Capacity-building and Capability-enhancement, Maritime Security and Strategic Coordination, Blue economy, Climate resilience, Disaster preparedness, Technology, Connectivity, and Future infrastructure, said the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

“Hosted by the #IndianNavy, with the #NationalMaritimeFoundation (NMF) as its Knowledge Partner, IPRD 2025 is India's premier international conference on maritime strategy, diplomacy, and cooperation,” said the spokesperson in a social media post.

He said,“The Indo-Pacific is changing fast. #MaritimeSecurity challenges, climate change, and supply-chain disruptions are reshaping the region - demanding fresh ideas, stronger partnerships, and smarter strategies.”

The Navy Spokesperson said that at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025, global maritime experts, naval leaders, policymakers, and strategic thinkers will come together to build capacity and enhance capability for a resilient, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

He said the conference will be organised at Delhi's Manekshaw Centre on October 28-30.

Earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as part of his official visit to Australia, visited the historic and strategic naval facility HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney.

Sharing the update in a post on social media platform X, Singh said he was familiarised with the facilities at Sydney Harbour onboard Admiral Hudson.

“Visited the historic and strategic naval facility HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney today. Was familiarised with the impressive facilities at Sydney Harbour on board Admiral Hudson. Both countries stand to benefit from deepening India-Australia naval collaboration and coordinated maritime domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific region,” the Defence Minister posted.

In a post on X, Defence Australia announced on Friday:“The Australia-India Defence relationship has been elevated during a visit by India's Defence Minister, @RajnathSingh inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue held at Parliament House reflects the growth in our partnership with India and commitment to deepening defence cooperation.”

“New bilateral arrangements will establish Joint Staff Talks between our defence forces and expand military cooperation. As top-tier security partners, Australia and India are committed to working together to help uphold Indo-Pacific stability,” the post added.