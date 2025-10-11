403
Gaza Direct War Losses Surpass USD70B
(MENAFN) The Gaza Strip has suffered direct losses exceeding $70 billion following two years of Israeli military operations, according to the Hamas-run media office in Gaza, which released the figures on Friday.
Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the media office, detailed the extensive destruction at a press conference, highlighting severe damage across civilian infrastructure, as well as critical sectors such as health, education, housing, and public services.
Since the conflict escalated on October 7, 2023, al-Thawabta reported that approximately 77,000 people have been killed or remain missing, including over 67,000 confirmed deaths in hospitals. He added that nearly 170,000 individuals have been injured. “More than 6,700 Palestinians, including medical and media workers, are still held in Israeli prisons,” he said.
The health sector has been devastated, with at least 38 hospitals and dozens of health centers and ambulances destroyed, resulting in a "total collapse" of medical services, al-Thawabta emphasized.
Educational institutions have also faced severe destruction: about 670 schools and 165 universities and other educational facilities were destroyed. The official confirmed the deaths of more than 13,500 students, 830 teachers, and 190 academics.
Housing infrastructure has suffered massive damage as well. “Around 300,000 housing units were completely destroyed and 200,000 others severely or partially damaged,” leading to the forced displacement of roughly 2 million people. Many displaced families now reside in tents without access to basic necessities.
The ongoing blockade has compounded the crisis, triggering a "severe starvation crisis," al-Thawabta said. Crossings into Gaza have remained closed for over 600 days, blocking hundreds of thousands of trucks carrying vital aid and goods. He noted that about 460 people have died from hunger and malnutrition, while 2,600 others lost their lives attempting to access humanitarian assistance.
In a separate announcement, the Hamas-run media office urged residents to collaborate with local authorities and humanitarian groups during the "recovery and reconstruction" phase, which will focus on providing essential needs including food, medicine, shelter, and public services.
Meanwhile, Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for Gaza’s Civil Defense, told media that rescue teams have recovered at least 81 bodies from rubble since the ceasefire came into effect before noon on Friday.
The ceasefire agreement, reached on Thursday after three days of intense talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, and the United States, marks the first phase of a peace plan. It includes Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza City, the northern region, Rafah, and Khan Younis, the opening of five crossings for humanitarian aid, and the release of hostages and prisoners.
