Cluster Of 250 Stars Pleiades Near Moon Visible In Qatar's Sky
Doha: The Pleiades star cluster, which contains about 250 stars, appeared close to the Moon from 7:30 pm tonight (Thursday) until just before sunrise tomorrow, Friday.
According to Qatar Calendar House (QCH), this celestial event will be visible to the naked eye, especially if you look toward the eastern horizon.
For the best view, it's advised to observe from dark areas away from city lights.
The Pleiades is one of the brightest and most famous star clusters in the night sky, often a favourite among sky watchers.
If you're an astronomy enthusiast, tonight is a perfect opportunity to enjoy this beautiful pairing of the Moon and the Pleiades, with no telescope needed.Read Also
