Chronicles Of Victory: October 10, 2020
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the fourteenth day of the Second Karabakh war:
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Russian RBK TV channel.
- The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia was held in Moscow. Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh. The ceasefire was then roughly violated by Armenia. Armored vehicles of Armenia which violated the ceasefire were destroyed.
- Intense battles continued during the night, heavy combat equipment of Armenia was destroyed . The Armenian armed forces intensively fired at Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts. Remains of a ballistic target fired by Armenia at Mingachevir and destroyed in the air have been found . The radar station in Khojaly was destroyed.
- The Armenian S-300 and other military equipment and artillery batteries were destroyed in Gubadly.
- The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on fires in Azerbaijani civilian facilities as a result of firing from Armenian armed forces.
