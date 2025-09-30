Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French Premier Faces Legal Action

2025-09-30 02:43:20
(MENAFN) A legal complaint has been initiated against French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu over allegations that he falsely asserted having completed a Master’s degree in law.

The issue has drawn significant public attention and scrutiny over the accuracy of his academic credentials.

The National Union of Public Agents of the Ministry of Education (SNAPEN) has lodged the complaint with the Court of Justice of the Republic.

According to an announcement made by SNAPEN’s leader, Gerard Lenfant, on the American social media platform X, the Prime Minister is being accused of "misrepresentation of title."

Lenfant stated that the union "reproaches" Lecornu for implying that he had earned a postgraduate degree in public law—"a diploma he allegedly did not complete, according to revelations confirmed by his office."

These claims call into question the authenticity of his professional and academic background.

The controversy was sparked on September 19, when a daily publication reported that Lecornu had not obtained a full master's qualification.

This degree typically requires two years of study.

Nonetheless, since 2016, his biography on various platforms—including the Defense Ministry website, LinkedIn, and even in an academic conference profile—had suggested otherwise.

In response to the accusations, Lecornu addressed the matter during an interview last Friday.

He clarified that he had completed only the initial year of his law program.

“I completed my law degree, meaning a Master 1. In this fabricated controversy, I sensed a form of social contempt," Lecornu stated, pushing back against what he framed as an exaggerated and elitist criticism.

