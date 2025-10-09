Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Drone

Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Drone


2025-10-09 07:07:41
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- The Southern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to use a drone to smuggle a large amount of drugs on its western front and under its jurisdiction at dawn on Thursday, according to an official military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF).
The source added that in cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Department and security bodies, the attempt was foiled. When Border Guard personnel discovered the drone and shot it down inside Jordanian territory, the rules of engagement were put into effect. The appropriate authorities received the confiscated goods.

MENAFN09102025000117011021ID1110176107

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search