Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Drone
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- The Southern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to use a drone to smuggle a large amount of drugs on its western front and under its jurisdiction at dawn on Thursday, according to an official military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF).
The source added that in cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Department and security bodies, the attempt was foiled. When Border Guard personnel discovered the drone and shot it down inside Jordanian territory, the rules of engagement were put into effect. The appropriate authorities received the confiscated goods.
