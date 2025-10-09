SEALSQ Stock Surges To 9-Month High After Announcing Partnership To Develop Quantum-Resistant Chips For Defense Applications

Shares of SEALSQ (LAES) jumped to a nine-month high on Thursday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions to co-develop 'Made in U.S.' quantum-resistant secure chips for government and defense applications.

LAES's stock had pared some of its gains by midday trade, but was up by as much as 19%. On Stocktwits, it was among the top trending tickers at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the shares moved higher with 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' levels of chatter.

The partnership aims to combine SEALSQ's secure element technology (QS7001) with TSS's platforms to create semiconductors and secure hardware resilient against future quantum computing threats. The companies said their collaboration will adhere to the strictest U.S. defense security standards.

SEALSQ said that collaborating with TSS would strengthen its footprint in the U.S. It stated that leveraging TSS's established relationships and trusted position with the U.S. defense ecosystem would allow the company to accelerate access to sensitive national security markets.

In the short term, the initiative will focus on integrating SEALSQ's existing secure element with TSS platforms. Over the medium term, the companies plan to develop U.S.-manufactured post-quantum cryptography (PQC) chips, targeting certifications including FIPS 140-3 and Common Criteria. Long-term ambitions include building next-generation secure hardware, such as modular security chips and embedded secure elements for sensitive government systems.

LAES stock has fallen nearly 25% this year but gained more than 1,000% over the past 12 months. According to Stocktwits data, the number of traders watching the stock has jumped nearly 350% over the past year, with retail chatter increasing more than 240%.

Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Other Major Cryptocurrencies Dip Ahead Of Powell's Speech Amid Rising Dollar

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.