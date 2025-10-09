Uipath Stock Surges To 16-Month Highs As AI Partnerships Spark Investor Buzz
UiPath Inc. (PATH) stock hit a 16-month high after surging past $18 on Thursday and became the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits as investors praised the company's potential within the artificial intelligence space and partnerships with major technology giants.
UiPath stock traded over 15% higher on Thursday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume levels.PATH's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:40 p.m. ET on Oct. 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
The stock saw a 188% increase in user message count in 24 hours as of Thursday morning. A bullish Stocktwits user called the stock“Palantir of AI agents,” and praised the series of partnerships with Nvidia Corp., OpenAI, Alphabet Inc.'s Google, and Snowflake Inc.
Another user anticipates the stock will touch $28 next month.
Last week, BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the price target on the stock to $13.00 from $12.50 while reiterating a "Market Perform" rating, on the heels of UiPath's recent product announcements and strategic partnerships, according to TheFly.
The firm highlighted that the enhancements to UiPath's Maestro orchestration platform and fresh alliances reflect positive momentum. UiPath is a company focused on agentic automation, helping businesses use AI agents to perform and enhance complex tasks.
In September, the company announced a series of partnerships with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), OpenAI, Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, and Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) on agentic automation.
UiPath plans to use Nvidia's Nemotron foundation model to power agentic AI, allowing businesses to run advanced tools like language processing, image recognition, and predictive analytics. These tools will support critical tasks, including fraud prevention and healthcare operations.
UiPath stock has gained over 44% in the last 12 months.
