Fire Reported In Volgograd Region Near Yefimovka Oil Refinery

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 9, drones struck the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant in the city of Kotovo, Volgograd region, Russian Federation.

It is noted that according to NASA's fire monitoring system, the outbreak was recorded in the area of the Yefimovka oil refinery, which belongs to the infrastructure of Transneft-Privolga JSC.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.