Fire Reported In Volgograd Region Near Yefimovka Oil Refinery

2025-10-09 08:07:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that according to NASA's fire monitoring system, the outbreak was recorded in the area of the Yefimovka oil refinery, which belongs to the infrastructure of Transneft-Privolga JSC.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 9, drones struck the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant in the city of Kotovo, Volgograd region, Russian Federation.

