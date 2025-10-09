Fire Reported In Volgograd Region Near Yefimovka Oil Refinery
It is noted that according to NASA's fire monitoring system, the outbreak was recorded in the area of the Yefimovka oil refinery, which belongs to the infrastructure of Transneft-Privolga JSC.Read also: Counteroffensive near Dobropillia disrupted enemy's summer campaign – Zelensky
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 9, drones struck the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant in the city of Kotovo, Volgograd region, Russian Federation.
The first photo: pexels
