J&K HC Seeks Report On Availability Of Anti-Haemophilic Drugs
Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has termed the non-availability of anti-haemophilic drugs in the Union Territory as a“sensitive matter,” and directed the Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) to submit a detailed report on the issue.
“The matter is sensitive and has been pending for a while. In the interregnum, numerous orders have been passed by this Court, which show that it requires immediate attention,” a bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal said while hearing a Public Interest Litigation, highlighting“complete non-availability” of essential life-saving drugs like Factor VIII, Favor IX and Von Willebrand factor drugs for such patients.
“Having heard learned counsel for the parties, we consider it expedient to request Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited to take cognizance of the matter forthwith and submit a detailed report as regards the concerns/grievances that are sought to be made,” the court said and posted the PIL for further consideration on October 14.
The PIL seeks direction upon the authorities to immediately ensure uninterrupted availability and supply of anti-haemophilic drugs and essential clotting factor concentrates to Government Medical College, Srinagar and all other designated treatment centers across the Jammu & Kashmir
A direction has been sought to release, without any further delay, the entire quantity of anti-haemophilic drugs lying stocked with Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd to the concerned hospitals as per annual and supplementary requisitions raised by the concerned agencies.
